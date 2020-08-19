Local cleric to return to India

The Nicasius parish bid farewell to Father Mervin Varayankunnel on Sunday. This was during an open-air mass.

Father Varayankunnel served the Heeze-Leende and Geldrop-Mierlo communities. His congregation saw him off during the celebration of the Assumption of Mary celebration. This year, the church held this in its garden.

The Catholic priest will be returning to India. There, he will run a care centre for people with social and psychological problems. Father Mervin arrived in Heeze in 2014.

Should’ve be gone already

A year later his work began in the Nicasius parish. The priest was supposed to have returned to India in May already. The coronavirus global pandemic, however, threw a spanner in those works.

He’s had to postpone his farewell several times already. It’s still unclear when the Father will actually leave for India. Dozens of people gathered, 1.5m apart, on Sunday to say goodbye.

“I am going to miss him very much. But he misses his family in India too,” one of the guests said. Father Varayankunnel is going to use the parishioners’ contributions to help people in India. They will grow fruit and vegetables, and so earn a living.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven