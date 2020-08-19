Waalre council wants extra meeting

The municipal council of Waalre has announced it will schedule two extraordinary council meeting.

One is to update the municipal council on the administrative unrest. This has plagued the municipality since last week. Last week it was announced that the Municipal Board’s four councillors had approved a vote of no-confidence against Waalre’s Mayor, Jan Brenninkmeijer.

No explanation was given. They saw no reason to interrupt the Mayor’s holiday because of this upheaval. That’s to the great dissatisfaction of the opposition.

The councillors involved and the Mayor were subsequently unwilling or unable to speak to the media and the council. This displeased the opposition. These parties stated that the Mayor refused to immediately schedule an extra council meeting because of his holiday.

Not happy

The council’s ill at ease with this course of events. “There are many reports in the media about the administrative unrest in Waalre. We dislike that this unrest has arisen,” a council spokesperson says.

“It’s a result of the public becoming aware of confidential and partly incorrect information. We, as the administration, take this very seriously. Of course, we understand that people have many questions.”

“But, there are several confidential and complex issues at stake here. We can, therefore, still not elaborate. It is and remains important at this stage to first inform the municipal council, our highest administrative body,” says the spokesperson.

The council decided on Tuesday evening that the Municipal Board and council should have two extraordinary meetings. The first of will take place tomorrow (Thursday) behind closed doors. The second, on Monday, 24 August, is public. Both meetings start at 19:30.

