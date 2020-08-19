High resident numbers = extra money for Geldrop-Mierlo

Geldrop-Mierlo could get extra money from the Dutch central government. The municipality must just retain its 40,000 inhabitants. The town council will also be expanded.

On Monday, the 40,000th inhabitant of Geldrop-Mierlo was welcomed into the town. Mayor Jos van Bree visited Shahrzad Hassasian and Dennis Cleven. They are new parents to a little girl, Bibi.

He congratulated them on their new addition to the family. It’s not only a cause to celebrated for them. The municipality could benefit too.

More money, councillors

Van Bree: “If we still have 40,000 inhabitants in the future, it will have positive consequences. We will have 27 instead of 25 councillors. We’ll also get a larger budget from the central government because we’ll be bigger”.

The new reality will kick in for Geldrop-Mierlo if their population counter still stands at 40,000 on 1 January 2022. The town saw its population increase by five per cent last year.

