Two motorcycle accidents on the N69

Two motorcyclists had separate accidents on the N69 last Thursday evening.

Around 19:00, a motorcyclist collided with an opposite car. The driver drove at the roundabout near Borkel, but lost control of the wheel. He ended up on the wrong side of the road and launched onto the front of a van. The man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The second accident took place around 20:00 in Aalst. A motorcyclist was hit by a passenger car from behind at a traffic light. The man was treated in an ambulance, which he was able to walk into himself.

Source: Studio040