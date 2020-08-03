Woman dangles from balcony, leaves before emergency services arrive

A woman was standing outside a balcony in a student flat on the TU/e campus last Friday.

The woman had climbed over the fence and hung with a rope around her waist from the facade of the flat. The balcony on which the woman was located is eleven stories high.

The fire brigade, police and TU/e security team immediately took action after a student reported the situation to security. When the emergency services arrived, the woman was nowhere to be seen.

Surveillance footage shows the woman left the building and cycled away just before the emergency services arrived. What the woman was doing is unknown. The man making the report did not feel that the woman was suicidal or had any such intentions. The police are looking for the woman.

Source: Studio040