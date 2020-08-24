Police fire shots when arresting ‘firearms dangerous’ man

A man who may have been in possession of a firearm was arrested on Friday evening at Fabritiuslaan. During the arrest, the police fired two warning shots.

The police suspected that the man was in possession of a firearm. When the police approached him, he refused to show his hands. The suspect also turned out to have something in his hands.

After firing two warning shots, the man still showed his hands. He turned out not to be holding a gun, but a telephone. After his arrest, a police dog searched for a possible firearm, but nothing was found.

In addition, the man turned out to be under the influence. The suspect has been taken to the police station for further investigation.

Source: Studio040