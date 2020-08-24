Brush stumbling stones to honour victims

Due to the coronavirus, the liberation parade cannot continue in the usual way on September 18. That is why Rotaract Eindhoven and the 18 September Foundation have come up with something else to reflect on the victims. With a group of Eindhoven residents they want to clean commemorative stones, so-called stumbling stones, on 18 September.

There are about 274 of those commemorative stones spread across Eindhoven. On the initiative of the German artist Gunter Demnig, the stumbling stones were placed near homes where Jews used to live during the Second World War. During the war, these Eindhoven residents were all deported by the Nazis and murdered in a concentration camp.

To honour these victims, both organisations want to polish up the stumbling blocks on September 18. People who want to participate can register via [email protected] by giving their name and address.

Source: Studio040