Car fire in Nuenen; driver takes off

At a car fire in Nuenen, the driver took off. The incident took place on the Larikstraat.

The car got off the road on the Larikstraat. The vehicle then overturned a traffic sign and also took a small tree with it, which also brought the car to a stop.

The driver then started to run. According to bystanders, the man himself set the car on fire. The fire brigade was quickly on the spot to extinguish the fire.

The police went in search of the driver with several units and have now arrested the man.

