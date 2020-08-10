Bicycle thief caught with a house full of stolen goods

Last week, a bicycle thief was caught red-handed by the Eindhoven police. Upon his arrest, the thief turned out to have a stolen mobile phone in his pocket. Various items were also found in his home that were probably stolen. Now the police are looking for the rightful owners.

During a search of the home of the bicycle thief, silver (colored) jewelry, a laptop and a grinder were found.

According to the police, these items were probably stolen. That is why the police want to get in touch with the rightful owners. They can contact the police on 0900-8844 and must mention the registration number: 2020174959.

Source: Studio040