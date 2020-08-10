PSV ends training camp with victory in Germany

PSV finished the training camp in Germany with a second victory.

This time, KFC Uerdingen was beaten 3-0, the day after the 3-0 win over SC Verl.

The goal makers were Cody Gakpo and Sam Lammers. In the first half of the match, Gakpo was played in the axis of the field after about ten minutes, turned open and hit with a dry shot of about twenty meters: 1-0. Sam Lammers drew the 2-0 in the second half fifteen minutes before time. About five minutes later he also made the 3-0 after a combination with Ledezma.

Source: Studio040