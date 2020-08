The practice match of FC Eindhoven next Friday afternoon has been postponed to 11.00 in the morning due to the predicted temperatures.

TOP Oss reports this.

Actually, the game against TOP OSS would take place in the Frans Heesen stadium at 14.00 hours. It’s going to be around thirty degrees in Oss on Friday. Therefore the club has chosen to reschedule the match.

Source: www.studio040.nl

