Introweek for Eindhoven students partly online

The introduction week for new students in Eindhoven takes place partly online due to the corona measures.

The 1.5 meter distance is followed everywhere. Safety and health are the priorities. Furthermore, no sleeping places are provided and the big parties are cancelled. TU students can read the programme of their introductory week – which takes place from 17 to 23 August – in a special app.

Students who are going to study at Fontys University of Applied Sciences will have their introductory week a week later, from 24 to 28 August. Their programme starts with a physical introduction in small groups in the Klokgebouw. However, that too, is largely online. Nicolette Koot of Fontys: “To make that online part run as smoothly as possible, the students will receive a box with objects that support those online activities. Recipe cards for online cooking and lyrics for the songs, for example”.

Koot cannot predict whether the online introduction will result in a less strong bond between the students and their education. “It’s the first time for everyone. So I don’t know how it’s going to be. In any case, it’s important to establish this bond, even if it’s online. That’s why freshmen at least get priority in the physical classes at Fontys.”

