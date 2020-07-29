Police investigate house hit by explosives

The police are investigating a house into which an explosive was thrown last week.

In the explosion, a boy of sixteen was seriously injured. He is still in the hospital. The side street of the house on Moreelselaan has been cordoned off and a mobile police office installed.

In the house itself, temporary white spheres have been placed to make the 3D scan of the room. This scan will help to investigate the house at a later date.

The police suspect that the explosion and the fire that ensured was a deliberate attack.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Edited by: Nicole