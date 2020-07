On Tuesday evening, the police found a deceased man.

That was in a house on Sparrenstraat in Strijp. The police arrested the occupant for possible involvement in the man’s death. “It is still unclear how the 57-year-old man died,” reads a police tweet.

“The investigation is in full swing. The … woman is still in custody. We are still questioning her.”

Source: Studio040 and Politie Oost-Brabant

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven