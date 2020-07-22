Political party questions ‘scan car’

The GroenLinks political party has questions about the so-called scan car.

The municipality wants to use this for issuing parking fines. Earlier, it was announced the city council would carry out tests with a scan car. It will (semi-)automatically issue fines for incorrectly parked vehicles.

GroenLinks states in council questions that it understands the advantages this vehicle could offer. However, the party has doubts. Using this machine bring about issues of invasion of privacy and residents’ autonomy.

Used for other things

According to the party, there’s a risk that the data collected could reach the wrong hands or be used for other purposes. For example, the car could track confused people, check whether people are living together, or detect graffiti.

The group says different ethical considerations have to be taken in these matters. GroenLinks also wants to know whether the council will prevent the data from being used for other purposes. Should the images be used for other things, after all, GroenLinks wants the municipality to share the ethical decisions made, in this respect, with the council.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven