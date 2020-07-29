Masked robbers burgle cafeteria in Stratum

Masked robbers burgled Cafeteria Nicky on Sint Bonifaciuslaan in Stratum on Monday evening.

The robbery took place around 21:00. The two armed robbers wore face masks, hoods and dark clothes. According to an initial report, they are approximately 1.75 to 1.80 metres in height.

According to the police, the perpetrators are ‘young boys’. After the robbery, they fled on foot in the direction of Rielseweg. They got away with cash, but it is not known exactly how much.

The police are still investigating. They have asked for witnesses and people in the area with a security cameras to report to the police.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Edited by: Nicole