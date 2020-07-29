Dusty car in IKEA parking garage will remain there

It’s not exactly nice to look at. This dusty car has been parked in the IKEA parking garage at Ekkersrijt for over a year now. IKEA can have the car towed away but chooses not to.

That is what Omroep Brabant reports.

“We can have the car towed away”, says Sabine Kaars Sijpesteijn, IKEA spokeswoman, “but that also costs a lot of money. We, therefore, hope that the owner will still report to us”.

The citroën has been occupying a parking space for a long time now because nobody knows who the owner is. However, it is known that the car is seventeen years old and has a sixth, unknown owner since 28 May 2019. The dusty IKEA car is not registered as stolen, nor has it been imported, and the APK (MOT inspection) expired on 4 July 2019.

‘I don’t like to park my car next to it’

Shoppers think the owner has already died and that IKEA should have the car towed away. “I don’t like to park my car next to it”, a man tells the reporter. According to Sijpesteijn, there are still enough parking spaces for other visitors. “Of course we hope that other customers will not be put off in the same way “.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Edited by: Nicole