PvdA: does municipality possesses illegal data?

The PvdA (Labour Party) asks council questions about the presence of data in municipal files that should not be included under privacy legislation.

The PvdA states that as a result of the allowance affair (where tax authorities wrongfully discontinued childcare allowance among thousands of parents), it has become clear that the tax authorities have ‘by no means always’ complied with the statutory privacy rules. They allege that some data, the tax authorities possess illegally.

The tax authorities, in turn, share their data with various government bodies, such as the UWV (Implementation Institute for Employee Insurance), the police and also municipalities. Therefore the PvdA wants to know whether some of the data available to the Municipality of Eindhoven does not consist of illegal data.

The Eindhoven PvdA party, therefore, wants to know whether the above scenario has been investigated. If they have not investigated, the PvdA wants to know whether the municipality will carry out an investigation.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Edited by: Nicole