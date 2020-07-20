Drunk driver causes accident on Boschdijk

Two cars collided on Boschdijk in Eindhoven on Friday evening. One of the drivers was drunk.

One of the cars landed on its side. That is why initially the fire brigade was called in, but eventually not necessary because the car quickly got back on its wheels. The two cars were severely damaged and were towed away by a recovery company.

Breathalyser

The person who caused the accident has been checked by the ambulance personnel. This soon showed that the man drank too much. He had to go to the police station for the breathalyser.

