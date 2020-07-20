Eindhoven gets American Football women’s team

On Saturday afternoon the very first clinic American Football for women took place in Eindhoven. The goal: to create an Eindhoven team. The clinic was organized by the Queens Football League.

About ten women from the region took part in the very first clinic that took place at Sportpark De Hondsheuvel. They mainly wanted to get acquainted with the sport. A number of them are already looking forward to playing in the Eindhoven team. Currently, five teams in the Netherlands are affiliated with the union. It concerns a team from Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Almere, The Hague and Utrecht.

It is the intention that the Eindhoven team will participate in the competition from next year. The second clinic will take place in August.

