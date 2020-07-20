Bavaria joins Brainport Eindhoven partnership

Swinkels Family Brewers, the parent organisation of the beer brand Bavaria, renews the existing partner contract with PSV and immediately joins the Brainport Eindhoven partnership. This means that the family brewer from Lieshout is the sixth premium partner of PSV.

The Brainport Eindhoven partnership, consisting of ASML, Philips, High Tech Campus Eindhoven, VDL Groep, Jumbo Supermarkten, Brainport foundation, PSV and now also Royal Swinkels Family Brewers collaborates in the field of innovation, vitality, entertainment, talent development and recruitment in the Brainport region. Since 2019, all PSV members have been wearing the ‘Brainport Eindhoven Metropolitan Area’ statement on their shirts. Swinkels Family Brewers is now also part of that.

We feel at home

“Our involvement in the region is enormous and we feel like it’s a natural development to further strengthen our relationship with PSV. Especially at a time when we have a great need to watch football together while enjoying a beer, we want that send a signal to our trusted partner,” says Romke Swinkels, Director of the Netherlands at Swinkels Family Brewers.

“We also have the ambition to work with the other Brainport partners to make a difference in the region in terms of innovation, social involvement, vitality and entertainment. We look at the long term and believe in the power of sustainable partnerships, and the bond that you build up over the years. We feel at home with Brainport, just like with our PSV.”

A household name in the region

Frans Janssen, Commercial Director of PSV, thinks it is special that at this time Bavaria is opting for an extension of their existing relationship. “The entry underlines the impact of the partnership with Brainport Eindhoven. Like PSV and the other partners, Swinkels Family Brewers believes in the ecosystem of the Brainport area and recognises the value of sharing knowledge between the largest companies that can be found here,” said Janssen. “Bavaria is a household name in the region, a loyal sponsor and supporter of PSV for twenty years. We are very proud that they feel connected to the club and the other way around.”