Marathon Eindhoven moved to 2021

Marathon Eindhoven will not take place this year. The dates for the 37th edition of the marathon was in the weekend of 10 and 11 October this year.

It will not take place. The new date is October 9 and 10, 2021. The organizer regrets the cancellation of the sporting event.

“However, that’s the right decision,” says Edgar de Veer, organizer of the event. “Under the current circumstances, it’s not possible to make the marathon weekend on 10 and 11 October both festive and safe. We’ve decided this in close consultation with the municipality of Eindhoven”.

The anti-corona measures are relaxed, yet certain rules, like keeping 1.5 metre distance, are still in force. The organisation states that it also has its own responsibility to safeguard the health of participants, volunteers, spectators and others involved.

Monique List, councillor for the city centre, regrets that the event will not take place. “It’s a great pity for all those runners, young and old, who’ve been looking forward to the Eindhoven Marathon, but of course public health comes first. The coronavirus is still around. Hopefully we can all enjoy the marathon again next year.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.