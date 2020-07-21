House on fire, one injured

There was a big explosion around three o’clock last night in a house on the Moreelselaan in Eindhoven.

The explosion was followed by a fire. All the windows and part of the back facade were damaged and broken when the fire brigade arrived. The street was littered with debris and glass. According to local residents, it was a huge blow. Some cars were also damaged.

The resident of the house was inside. He managed to get out himself. He was picked up in the street, and then taken to hospital in a badly injured condition. According to friends of the man, he was taken to the burn centre in Rotterdam.

The fire attracted many bystanders and was extinguished later in the night. The police are investigating the traces to find out the cause. The street has been cordoned off.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.