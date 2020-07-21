Philips hopes for small growth this year

Philips hopes for small growth in the second half of the year. The company informed this when the half-year figures were published. Sales and earnings in the second quarter were lower than in the previous year.

Sales in the second quarter declined by six percent, reports Philips. As a result, the second quarter of 2020 is less, compared to the year before.

Philips sold more CT scanners, ventilation equipment and control systems in the second quarter. Before that, production was also increased.

At the same time, hospitals postponed the purchase of other products. Philips still hopes to achieve a small growth this year.

To achieve this, the technology company hopes that the orders postponed in the second quarter can still be delivered in the last six months.

Source: www.studio040.nl

