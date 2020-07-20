City pass to be kept, maybe along with app

Several political parties in Eindhoven consider the physical city pass to be an outdated idea.

A recent council decision concluded that this pass would remain. By combining this pass with a smartphone app, a technological upgrade could be made. The present city pass doesn’t fully comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Political parties support a switch to a tech-based solution. The city council did a study and believes it can’t make a complete switch. That’s simply because not all the residents have a smartphone.

Can learn from other cities

A technological solution might be expensive and complex too. But, several European cities, however, are already running projects based on an app. Local councillors believe Eindhoven can learn from these cities and employ the same.

Combining the physical pass and an app would also help comply with the privacy regulations. The introduction of new AVG-proof city pass has also been investigated. According to the city council, that option isn’t an option because of privacy reasons.

People in the city use the pass as a means of access to several municipal facilities. These include underground waste containers, recycling centres, and swimming pools. They can also get into municipal buildings and parking.

Waste processor, Cure, is already developing a rubbish pass itself. According to the municipality, city parking is possible via an app. A pass system is also being developed for the sports sector.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven