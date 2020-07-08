Another car burns out in Geldrop

In the early hours of this morning, a car was gutted by flames in Geldrop. The incident occurred on Mierloseweg. The police aren’t ruling out arson.

The fire started at the car’s left front tyre. A witness saw a number of boys cycling away laughing after he saw flames. It’s still unclear whether the youngsters had anything to do with the fire.

The Fire Brigade was quickly on location but the car was already burnt out. The police took statements from the witness. They will also take a report from the owner.

This is the latest in a string of car fires in Geldrop.

Source: www.studio040.nl

