Large fire on warehouse roof

Last night, the Eindhoven Fire Brigade had great difficulty extinguishing a fire. This was at a company building on Kanaaldijk Noord.

The fire raged at Deli HTL. This company supplies raw materials for the cigar and cigarette industry. The fire started during operations. Kanaaldijk Noord was closed because of it.

The fire department struggled to contain the blaze. It was, therefore, scaled up to a ‘very large fire’. Four trucks and two ladder trucks were deployed. Supporting fire service units were also at the scene.

Fire in the walls

The fire service had difficulty reaching the fire’s source. That’s according to a Studio040 reporter who was onsite. The fire broke out in the building’s walls.

The fire brigade reported that little smoke was released. But they still asked local residents to close windows and doors. At around 19:15, the Fire department reported they had the fire under control.

Some of the firefighters were able to leave. Mop-up was expected to take some time. By last night, it wasn’t clear whether a lot of damage had been done to the building.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven