Second stabbing in Eindhoven on the same day

A second stabbing took place last Friday. This time it happened in Bethlehemlaan, between Woensel Shopping Center and John F. Kennedylaan.

The incident took place in a building where a cannabis plantation was found a few weeks earlier, as told by local residents. Two people were injured in the stabbing. One person inhis leg, another on his hand. The emergency services were notified of an incident just before 13:00.

The was also a stabbing incident on Edisonstraat on Friday morning.

Source: Studio040