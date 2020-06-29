PSV and Eindhoven Airport extend and expand collaboration

PSV and Eindhoven Airport have extended and expanded their cooperation. Until the summer of 2023, Eindhoven Airport will remain the official PSV airport. In addition, the airport will from now on help with the promotion of the Brainport Region.

“Connecting Brainport and Europe and contributing to making the Brainport region even more visible in many areas. With the extensive collaboration with PSV, we are happy to contribute to this by also giving this icon a prominent place at the airport. This metropolitan region deserves international attention. The airport is a platform for this, and we are happy to make that available. This is how we make the region even better,” explains Roel Hellemons, director of Eindhoven Airport.

In order to raise awareness for the Brainport Region, a 600-meter-long roof will be built by Eindhoven Airport. This walking route on the platform will become a ‘shop window’ in which the region, Brainport and PSV can promote themselves for the 6.7 million travelers who arrive at Eindhoven airport every year. Construction should be completed this fall.

PSV

For the PSV players, this deal means that they will fly from Eindhoven Airport to all destinations abroad when possible. This applies to the selection, youth up to and including the scouts and management. Business relations of the Eindhoven club also use the airport during European trips. Due to the collaboration, PSV has various privileges when traveling, such as its own check-in desk, parking spaces and security passage.

Source: Studio040