Theater festival Parade will continue in Eindhoven. With a mini caravan through the city. The group will also return in September.

The corona crisis prevented the Parade from continuing this year. “As a result, we could not pay the three thousand self-employed people who help with the theater festival. So they no longer have a job,” director Nicole van Vessum starts. “I’m not just talking about the people from the industry, but also, for example, the students who graduate and who can make their first flying hours with us.”

Despite the corona crisis, the organisers are not sitting still. “The Parade festival will indeed continue,” says Eefje Colsen, communications officer of Parade. “Not in the way that we are used to from us, but we try to be as visible as possible and let artists play.”

Independent culture

Theater festival Parade is financially independent of subsidies. Van Vessum: “We really need those two months to earn our money. Then we will also build up a buffer for the following year. That is now disappearing. We are now looking for ways to survive , so that we can still start the tour in Eindhoven next year.

Fortunately, this does not remain completely empty in the agenda. In September, Parade and the Parktheater join forces again. “The Parktheater wants to pick up their programming again,” says Van Vessum. “So there will be a kind of ‘ParkParade’. Hopefully we can invite people who would play with us now in September. At least that is something for us to look forward to.”

Source: Studio040