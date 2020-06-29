Kennedylaan closed for the coming weeks

John F. Kennedylaan in Eindhoven will be closed for traffic in the coming weeks. Motorists and truck drivers who want to enter or leave the city via the busy road have to take account of diversions and extra travel time.

According to the municipality, the northern part of Kennedylaan is due for a major overhaul. The road is under construction between Sterrenlaan and Tempellaan. The municipality warns against nuisance, because Kennedylaan is an important access and access road. The diversions are bypass and highways.

Source: Studio040