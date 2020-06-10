Plane’s tyre blows out on landing

Earlier this week, an aircraft suffered a blowout during a landing at Eindhoven Air Base. It, therefore, had to land alongside the runway.

The Fire Department reported that emergency services were on-site, and the ‘site was secured’. Eindhoven Airport said that it was a Coast Guard aircraft. The incident did mean there was no air traffic to and from Eindhoven Airport on Monday afternoon.

According to the Air Base, no-one was injured. An investigation into the incident will follow.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven