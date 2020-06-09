Dutch Technology Week goes online

As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. Though we struggle to get through the chaos, thanks to the pandemic, we do get access to many events that have turned online… one of which is the upcoming Dutch Technology Week, from June 8-13.

Yes, you have the time to plan ahead, and they advertise “parking is not necessary, you watch, listen and participate online ”.This event is proudly sponsored by globally acclaimed technology giants and regional companies on their way towards making their global presence. Pitching together with pride and enthusiasm and creating awareness with the “wow factor” together they vouch for the success of online DTW.

DTW online starts with a video of Frits van Hout looking out at the panoramic view of the region from his office in the ASML tower. Pensively, he reflects and eschews gratefully the local innovative contributions.

The pandemic prompted huge adaptations worldwide in all sectors. At Eindhoven, DTW has also lived up to expectations and has gone completely online. Though such a decision came as late as in March, yet the organisers adapted well enough to suit the times. Indeed, it is a huge challenge. And in doing so they have perhaps initiated the new norm, that is, more events online in the future, enhanced with Augmented Technology.

It’s OUR technology, do take a look, there is too much to write about .. are you in?

For Eindhoven News: Aroop Bhattacharjee