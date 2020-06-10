Van misses exit, crashes

A van crashed on an exit near Waalre on Monday afternoon.

The driver reacted too late to exit. As a result, he hit two road signs and then the crash barrier. The vehicle slid along the collision barrier for about 30 metres before colliding with a concrete block at high speed.

This caused the van to launch onto the slip road before coming to a standstill on the verge. Miraculously, the driver was able to get out of the car himself.

He was taken to hospital on a stabilisation stretcher.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven