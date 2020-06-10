Most orchestras won’t started practicing for a while

They may start again, but most orchestras haven’t resumed rehearsals.

On Monday, orchestras were informed of the conditions under which they’re allowed to rehearse again. There may only be 30 people in the rehearsal room, and they must keep a minimum of two metres apart. This is because the wind instruments allow the coronavirus to spread more easily.

The local orchestras have, however, made it known they’ll only start rehearsals again in September. “Due to the new protocol, we haven’t yet held discussions. But, in principle we agree to not start rehearsals again until September”, Cecile Habraken of Harmonie de Volharding, says.

Risk group

“Het Huis van Waalre, where we rehearse, can’t accommodate all our members. We also have a considerable number of members who fall into the risk group. That’s why we decided to wait until September before getting back to work”, Habraken says.

An orchestra that will get back to it is Phileutonia from Eindhoven. “We’re going to start again on Monday. We’ll split the group in two, so everyone can keep the two metres distance”, secretary, Marina Wiskerke, says.

“It is, of course, a pity that there are no more events planned. But we’re very happy that we can get back to work”, Wiskerke says.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven