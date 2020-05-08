Train hits a deer, passengers evacuated

A minor incident occurred when a train on its way to Best collided with a deer. The incident occurred around a 23:15 on Thursday. No passengers are injured.

A train with 13 passengers was stranded at the Mortelen ‘ecoduct’ after a collision with a deer. The Pro Rail response team arrived on the site to get the defective train running again. No passengers were reported to be injured.

The stranded passengers were transferred to another train to continue their journey. All other trains on the route were able to ride through the scene of the collision with appropriate speed.

