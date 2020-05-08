Witte Dame library to re-open from 11 May

Following anti-coronavirus measures, Eindhoven’s city library in the Witte Dame has been closed since mid-March. The library will be opening its doors again on 11 May, but only to its members.

Adaptations such as dedicated walking routes, a maximum of 50 simultaneous visitors, and lending services only, are in place. The recent press conference announced the re-opening of several services from 11 May. Libraries can also recommence on this day, of course following the 1.5–metre distancing rules.

The library at Witte Dame will be open from 11:00 to 16:00. “We’d like to gladly give it a try. We’ll limit ourselves to only borrowing services. The café is closed, and no reading is permitted in the study areas,” explains director Albert Kivits. However, an exemption might be made for the reading sessions for children. “We don’t want to organise activities yet. But we want to make an exception for the children.”

A special walking route will allow visitors to follow the 1.5–metre distancing rule. This route is continuous, with separate entrance and exit lanes. Also, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to enter at the same time. Guests also have to wash their hands, and the lending equipment will be cleaned frequently.

Existing services such as extensions of borrowed materials till 15 June, online reservations, and home delivery will keep continuing.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Seetha