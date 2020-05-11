Fire in apartment Strijp-S

A fire started during work in an apartment on Ir Kalffstraat in Strijp-S on Sunday afternoon. Nobody was injured.

During the work, cover plates of sockets were placed on an electric stove. Because the stove was turned on, the plates started to burn, creating a thick black smoke. Several fire trucks and police cars were present. The fire brigade forced the door and extinguished the fire. Nobody was in the building during the fire, but the damage in the apartment was enormous.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk