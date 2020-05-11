Landscape and urban environment must be arranged differently due to drought

In order to properly deal with persistent drought, the necessary adjustments must be made. Both in the cities and villages – as well as in the countryside, as stated by the De Dommel water board.

These changes are necessary to longer preserve rainwater for the area. “It is the case that we have designed the environment in such a way that the groundwater is drained as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson says. “In the outlying area this is done with ditches and streams, in inhabited areas it is done with sewage.”

“Climate change means that we are increasingly faced with persistent drought. As a result, we increasingly have to rely on groundwater. Farmers in the upper Dommel river area now have to spray their crops with groundwater for the third year in a row. The regulations that make this possible are based on the fact that this happens once every twenty years. This is therefore not a desirable situation,” said the spokesperson.

In conversation

The water board has announced that it is discussing solutions with other water boards and governments. “It is still too early to indicate which concrete steps need to be taken to improve the situation.”

Change

Due to climate change it is possible that the ditches that now border fields and pastures will partly disappear. For the city, it is possible that paving will be adjusted, for example.

But other measures are also not excluded. “We will also have to ask ourselves, for example, whether we want to continue showering and continue drinking water,” said the spokesperson.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk