The municipality of Leipzig has purchased 21 electric buses from VDL. From the end of this year they drive through the German city.

It concerns 21 buses of the type Citeas SLF-120 Electric that will drive for the Leipziger Verkehrsbetriebe. The municipality of Leipzig has set a number of climate goals and hopes to take a step in the right direction this way.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk