Large fire on heathland in Son en Breugel

A fire started on heathland at Bestseweg in Son en Breugel on Sunday afternoon. Recreational visitors were requested to leave the nature reserve as soon as possible via an NL Alert.

The fire brigade pulled out around two o’clock to extinguish the fire. The fire brigade later managed to enclose the fire, but the extinguishing took some time.

The police closed off the roads around the area. Via Twitter, the Brabant-Zuidoost Fire Brigade urged people to stay on their way, so that the emergency services could do their work.

Residents who were bothered by the smoke were advised to go inside, turn off their ventilation system and close their windows and doors.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk