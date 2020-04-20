IKEA to open again

After being closed for more than a month due to COVID-19, IKEA in Son plans to reopen on April 28.

The Swedish company closed on its own initiative on March 17 to ensure the safety and health of customers and employees. Since that time, IKEA has been working on a way to safely reopen stores despite the corona crisis. The company thinks it has found the solution by imposing the right measures.

For example, during the reopening, only a limited number of customers are allowed in the store at the same time, the playgrounds and restaurants are still closed, customers and employees have to keep 1.5 meters distance and people with symptoms of illness are asked to stay at home.

Despite the measures taken, IKEA announces that the continuation of the reopening depends on the advice of RIVM and the Dutch government.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk