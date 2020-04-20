Jasonstraat junction will be changed after many accidents

After many accidents with cyclists in recent years, the junction of Jasonstraat with Mercuriuslaan in Eindhoven will be tackled; work started this Monday.

The number of accidents must drop considerably by shifting the bicycle path on Mercuriuslaan. According to the municipality, cyclists can cross safely in this way at the traffic lights at Sterrenlaan. The idea is that there will no longer be any problems at the exit of the Summa College building.

The junction at Jasonstraat is one of the most unsafe ones in the city, the municipality writes. Residents have also been complaining about it for some time.

The work will last until mid-June. The refurbishment costs about 2.5 tons.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk