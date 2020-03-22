NL-Alert: keep 1.5 meter distance

Today an NL-Alert message was sent out at 11.30 with the message: ‘Keep 1.5 meters away from each other! Are you sick or having a cold? Stay at home. Protect yourself and others around you. Together against Corona.’

What is NL-Alert?

In the event of a disaster in your area, you want to know what’s going on and what you need to do. That’s why there’s NL-Alert. You receive NL-Alert on your mobile phone. NL-Alert can also be seen on many digital billboards and signs in public spaces.

NL-Alert is the government’s alarm tool which warns you and informs you of an emergency situation. You will receive an NL-Alert in life and health threatening situations. In every NL-Alert message is stated what is going on, what you need to do and where you can find information and updates.

Did you receive an NL-Alert? Always inform your surroundings, so they too know what is going on and what they need to do.

How NL-Alert works

NL-Alerts are broadcast by the masts of the Dutch telecom providers. During a disaster, serious incident or crisis, the government determines in which area NL-Alert is broadcast. All masts that have range in the area will broadcast NL-Alert. NL-Alert is also shown in the area on many digital advertising columns and departure signs in public transport.

