The sky above Evoluon will light up

The sky above Evoluon will be lit up on Sunday evening. This is part of the #LightTheSky movement.

This movement was conceived to show solidarity during the current coronavirus outbreak – which has now killed 136 people in the Netherlands. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at just over 3,630.

An event lighting company called Delighted came up with the idea. “During the past few weeks, the events industry has been hit hard by the outbreak of the COVID-19,” the company from Ruurlo wrote on their Facebook page. “Even though these are tough economic times, everyone’s health remains paramount.”

A show of solidarity

“In the past week, several solidarity actions have been taken. [These are] to support the heroes of society – the people […] working hard to help us as much as possible in this crisis. We, too, can take solidarity action.”

And so, #LightTheSky was born. The company is urging other companies to also light up the sky. Evoloun has heeded the call. The sky above this iconic building in Eindhoven will light up at 20:00 on Sunday.

This show of solidarity will take place in various other places across the country too. The light shows are expected to last until 20:30.

Source: Studio040 and Delighted’s Facebook page

Translator: Melinda Walraven