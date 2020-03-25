Crashes and burns in the city

Despite everything else, the police and fire and ambulance services are still being kept busy in the city and surrounds.

Yesterday, two cars collided on Karel de Grotelaan in Eindhoven. One of the cars ended up on the other side of the road. One car was driving up Karel de Grotelaan. The driver, however, did not see the other vehicle, a Ford K, approaching. They then collided. The Ford K went spinning and ended up, upside down, on the other side of the road.

This vehicle’s driver has to be rescued by the Fire Brigade. The woman was, then, taken to hospital by ambulance. Karel de Grotelaan was closed off in two directions as a result of the accident.



Fire at BMX club in Veldhoven

A fire broke out at the Veldhoven Fietscross Association last night. It started in a storage room of the building’s canteen. The Fire Brigade received a report about the fire at about 00:15. They, fortunately, arrived on time to contain the blaze.

It did not spread to the canteen. There was, however, smoke and water damage. The storage area was almost entirely gutted. As far as is known, no one was injured. This club was founded in 1979 and is one of the oldest BMX clubs in the Netherlands.

Earlier in the evening, at about 11:45, residents in the Lidwinahof neighbourhood of Best were startled to see a burning car. The Fire Brigade arrived quickly but could not prevent the vehicle from burning out completely. The smoke released during the fire made its way into some of the surrounding houses.

The Fire Brigade used a high-pressure fan to ventilate these houses. They are now liveable again. The police told local residents via a burgernetbericht. This is a report sent out a neighbourhood civil network report. Arson is suspected.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven