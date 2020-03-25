New tiles to be tested

Sections of Demer and Nieuwstraat will be used to test the new ‘Eindhoven’ paving stones. The current bricks will be replaced, the Municipality says.

The new road tiles are made of concrete and different coloured pebbles. This is a reference to the soil in Eindhoven. The test is being conducted because the red tiles that are currently in the city centre need to be replaced.

The new stones will be placed on the main shopping streets, just like on Stratumseind. Before that, the Municipality wants to test them for ease of use and maintenance. These test tiles will be laid in the days between Monday, 30 March and Friday, 3 April.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven