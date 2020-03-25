Council opens entrepreneurs’ desk for coronavirus questions

The city council has opened an entrepreneurs’ desk for questions regarding the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

It comes after the government announced an emergency economy and jobs package on 17 March, which included financial support measures for self-employed citizens facing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

Freelancers and business owners looking for information about the support available to them can now direct their questions to physical and digital helpdesks set up by the council.

“The crisis has had a broad economic impact in various sectors, including entrepreneurial Eindhoven – from freelancers and SMEs to large companies and OEMs”, said councillor Stijn Steenbakkers.

The council is seeking co-operation from local and regional parties such as Brainport Development, the KvK, and the tax authorities (Belastingdienst) in supporting the self-employed, it said.

The physical entrepreneur’s desk is open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5:00pm, with various safety measures in place due to the current situation. No appointment is necessary.

Entrepreneurs can also contact the desk by telephone on (040) 238 42 22 (Mon-Fri from 8:30pm to 5:00pm) and via email at [email protected] More information is available at eindhoven.nl/ondernemersloket.

“A large group of self-employed persons are in danger of losing their business due to the corona crisis”, councillor Yasin Torunoglu said, adding that freelancers currently without an income could apply for the ‘temporary bridging scheme for independent entrepreneurs’ (TOZO) starting Thursday.

An overview of all the measures included in the emergency economy and jobs package is available at rijksoverheid.nl/corona.

Municipal executives will announce further support measures for Eindhoven residents later this week.