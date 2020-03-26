Who will get an ICU bed and who won’t?

There are now 7,431 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. That means the number of patients who have COVD-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is increasing faster than the number of available beds and associated equipment.

The moment is, therefore, approaching for making tough choices is, therefore, fast approaching – who will get an ICU bed and who will not? The Dutch Association for Intensive Care (NVIC) has defined three phases of care provision in a pandemic scenario: regular care (phase 1), upscaling care (phase 2), and crisis care (phase 3).

The Netherlands is currently in phase 2. There are around 600 patients in ICUs. On 1 April, the number is expected have risen to 1,600, of which 1,100 will be corona patients. “Those beds are not in place yet,” says NVIC chairman, Diederik Gommers. Hospitals are working hard to expand their IC capacity.

Phase 3

According to Gommers, when there are no ICU beds available, were the Minister of Health to decide to go to phase 3. In phase 3, ICUs will not treat new patients with a low survival rate and short life expectancy. Here are the criteria medical personnel will have to follow to determine this.

Cardiac arrest, where nobody was present, causing excessive damage

Severe trauma, with over 90% mortality risk

Severe burns, with over 90% mortality risk

Serious and irreversible brain disorders

Metastatic cancer, including leukaemia, with a short life expectancy

Organ failure (e.g., heart or lung failure) with a short life expectancy

Immuno-diseases with a short life expectancy (e.g. an HIV infection where treatment is no longer possible)

People who require complete assistance for their daily care

The terminally ill

Extension to phase 3