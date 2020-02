Four people were injured in a major accident on the A58 near Oirschot on Tuesday. The motorway in the direction of Eindhoven was temporarily closed that evening.

This road closure caused a long traffic jam. A truck seems to have braked too late and crashed into a line of cars. Five cars were severely damaged. Four people were injured, two of whom were taken to hospital.

